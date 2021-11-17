3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $450,000

Welcome to 5104 Devonshire Road! This amazing home is turn-key ready for it's new owner! Within walking distance to the James River, The Veil Brewing Co., Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co. Charm School Social Club, Little Nickel Restaurant, and even Maymont Park (just over the river). With the recently renovated kitchen, you won't need to lift a finger here. The open and bright kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile walls, butler style pantry area for food storage and refrigerator, beautiful farmhouse sink, and updated brass fixtures. Stunning hardwoods throughout the home add warmth to the already charming aesthetic. The property features a large detached bonus room (about 289 square feet in addition to the main living house) - perfect for entertaining or lovely guest suite - large backyard with a stone patio and expansive deck. The home also received a new stunning Buckingham Slate roof in 2018 with copper flashings and high temp underlay. See it soon before it's gone!