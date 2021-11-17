3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $485,000

Urban living at it's best! Terrific three bedroom rowhouse located on quiet side street in desirable Museum District. Wood flooring throughout, welcoming front living room which opens to spacious dining room. Long galley kitchen with bright breakfast nook overlooking sun-filled rear yard. Second level provides three bedrooms and updated bathroom. Ample storage space in large unfinished basement with full bath offers the possibility for work-out area, etc. Fenced rear yard with lots of decking for entertaining, space for your herb and veggie garden and four-legged friend (s). Shop in Carytown, stroll to VMFA, bike to a Kicker's match or simply relax on your welcoming front porch. Welcome Home!