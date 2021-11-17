Enjoy this Classic all Brick home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and nearly 2,300 SF of grand living space! Enjoy a fantastic location on the Corner of Marshall and 29th with copious street parking and blocks away from Hill Cafe, Anthony's Pizza, The Roosevelt, Libby and Chimborazo Parks and many more local attractions! Chalk full of charm from the corbels on the cornice line to the dentil moldings on the front porch, double front doors, 10' ceiling down stairs and 9' ceilings upstairs and so much more! Spacious living room with arched openings, double brick fireplaces with gas inserts, tall ceilings and a easy open flow! Gourmet kitchen with white shaker style cabinets, subway tile backsplash, under mount lighting, SS Appliances,wine fridge,oversized range and a pantry!Spacious side and rear patios with decorative curved sitting walls and hardscaped for maintence free entertainment and back up to a all brick 12x20 workshop with power and water for your storage needs!Primary bedroom with,WIC,ceiling fan and an ensuite with a water closet,walk in shower and larger jetted tub with an oversized vanity!Good sized hall bath with classic cast iron tub/shower,wainscot and tile floors!
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $499,950
