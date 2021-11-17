3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $535,000

Excellent opportunity to own this 1905 Victorian with fantastic open layout, super deck and fenced back yard... and 2 CAR GARAGE!!! Gorgeous oak and pine floors, original curved bannister, extensive millwork. Large kitchen and eating area open to spacious deck. Wonderful master suite with walk-in closet and very large bath with tub and separate shower. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator convey. A bit of TLC will make this a stunning property!!! Sold as-is.