3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $535,000

Don't miss this Museum District turn of the century home and move in just in time for the Holiday House Tour! Charming front porch with floor to ceiling windows, original moldings throughout & 10'+ foot ceilings. Creative abounds in this artist's home. Best of all are updates the current owners have done! 2021: Kitchen just remodeled + new central AC unit. 2020: remodeled first floor 1/2 bath & dedicated laundry. 2018: New gas furnace, added new second full bath upstairs, new exterior doors and 1st floor windows. Also newer: custom Juliette balcony railing overlooking the garden, custom dining chandelier, concrete rear exterior stairs, replaced sewer line to street, +added touches like custom decorative painting & barn door, exposed brick and basement support improvements. Private bath in Primary BR. Granite and tile kitchen with room for gathering, flex/morning room off the kitchen. LARGE fenced rear yard with DEDICATED PARKING. Unfinished basement storage with sump pump. Stone's throw from the western end of Carytown and all of unique shopping and dining/VMFA. Easy to 195/95 and all points RVA too! Make your appointment to see this opportunity today!