3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $549,000

Updated two-story detached circa 1900 light-filled "Folk Victorian" home located on a corner lot in historic Church Hill! Located directly across the street from a small park & one block to Jefferson Park! Covered front porch leads to Vestibule, Foyer, Formal Living Room with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows with lots of light. Spacious Dining Room; HUGE Kitchen with eat-in island with gas range, fireplace, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and pantry, opening to Family Room (currently used as Breakfast Room). Family Room opens to the covered side porch w/ views of Church Hill. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms - Primary Bedroom suite has fireplace & renovated bath with jetted tub and separate shower & dual vanities, walk-in closet w/ custom California Closets, and a private covered balcony with built-in fold down table. Two additional large bedrooms & hall bath. Second floor laundry, pull down attic for storage, Unfinished walk-out basement/cellar, fenced in back yard with new stone patio and firepit. Beautiful details including ornamental porches, high ceilings, hardwood throughout. Walking distance to many restaurants including the Roosevelt.

