3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $549,950

Always wanted a Monument Ave penthouse with unique style and great views? Designed in 1924 by architect Bascom Rowlett, historic Rixey Court's Italian/Mediteranean style retains unique architectural details that make it one of a kind in Richmond. This prime unit overlooks Monument Avenue with beautiful original millwork and a super floor plan designed for privacy and graceful living. Hardwood floors, large sunny living spaces and a balcony with expansive views up and down the avenue. Well appointed eat in kitchen- with banquet nook for family meals- skylight, gas cooking, stainless appliances and extra storage from a butler pantry & workspace leading to the laundry room. 3 large bedrooms, two with en suite full baths and just renovated main bath with double vanity & glass shower. Quaint & secure building that feels like a community unto itself with only 12 units & an owner run association that doesn't permit rentals & ensures a small neighborhood feel. Location is everything and you'll have it all at your fingertips in this central spot close to museums, restaurants & parks! (Walk score 92!) Don't miss your chance to enjoy the Easter Parade or 10k from your balcony!