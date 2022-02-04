3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $55,000

This home is being sold sight unseen. The property next door was renovated and is listed at $225,000! There are also newer homes being sold in less than a half mile radius for over $200,000. This home has 3 bedrooms and the full bathroom is on the second level. The home offers a living room and kitchen and the den is in the rear of the home. There is also a huge storage area under the stairs. This home will make an awesome investment property! This property is tenant-occupied, so please do not disturb the tenant. ***9.25.20 THERE IS A VERBALLY ACCEPTED OFFER ON THIS HOME.***