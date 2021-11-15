3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $585,000

This traditional and architectural gem is nestled right in the heart of Richmond’s Historic Fan District! Elegant and unique details within the home include arched windows with stained–glass visible from the exterior and interior, beautifully refinished heart of pine floors throughout, pocket doors and intricately detailed fireplace mantels and covers. Flanked by a wide alley, this 3 bedroom, 1 ½ bath home gets plenty of natural sunlight. The foyer welcomes you into a nice sized living and dining room with an open feel and chair rail molding. The renovated kitchen highlights Quartz countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, custom cabinetry and stainless -steel appliances. From the kitchen, step into a private oasis, complete with a lovely brick patio and mature landscaping. 3 nice sized bedrooms, an additional room that can be used as an office, nursery, or large closet and renovated full bath complete the upstairs. A brand-new roof and fresh paint are added bonuses! This premier location is half a block away from the lovely Meadow Park and walking distance to restaurants, Scott's Addition, VMFA and Carytown.