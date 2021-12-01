3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $589,000

Come see this beautifully renovated home on a quiet side street in the heart of The Fan! This classic Fan home has all the original charm, but has been totally updated for modern living. The front porch sits up off the street and is ideal for happy hours or relaxing with friends. As you enter the home you'll see beautiful hardwood floors through out, an abundance of light, tall ceilings, tons of storage, and ornate crown moldings. In the last 5 years the home has undergone extensive renovations including a totally new kitchen, upgraded electrical, all new windows, huge renovated primary bath, roof resealed, renovated backyard, new tankless hot water and boiler (2018), and new HVAC (2020). Custom storage under stairs and mudroom added in 2018. See attached feature sheet for additional renovation details. The basement makes for a great office, play space, or work out space. Walking distance to multiple parks, playgrounds, schools, all your favorite restaurants, and so much more. Zoned parking allows for easy parking day or night, while nearby garages are regularly available. Don't miss this rare opportunity in The Fan!