3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $647,500

“Uniquely unique” may be the best way to describe this charmingly detailed Queen Anne row house hidden on a cul de sac off of a cul de sac with seasonal vistas of iconic Church Hill landscapes. Craftsmanship and character are evident throughout. From the fanciful millwork framing the front porch to the ornate cast iron fireplace surrounds and burnished pine floors, the house has been lovingly restored and maintained. High ceilings make this home feel more expansive than its 2,024 sf. You sense the correctness of proportion when you enter the elegant yet simple entrance hall aglow with natural wood, including original pine floors and oak staircase. The first floor has: living room with large bay window; dining room; full bath; spacious pantry; and delightful kitchen opening to side porch and rear terrace. The second floor has three bedrooms and a studio/office opening to a side porch. Off the double rear porch, a fully-fenced urban glade separates the house from a coveted masonry garage that opens to a secluded alley. Steps from Libby Hill Park and only minutes from airport, interstate, and city’s best cafes and bakeries.