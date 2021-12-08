3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $689,000

Meticulously maintained home in the Historic Byrd Park Court. This historic home features a modern floor plan designed for contemporary living. Primary bedroom has incredible views of Carillon and Swan lake. Family room offers functional fireplace, french doors and park views. Beautiful sun room with gorgeous wall of windows, functional window screens to enjoy indoor/outdoor feel. Newly installed bluestone patio provides amazing outdoor living space for entertaining and enjoying views of the lake and park. A full basement as well as a separately deeded Garage provide plenty of storage. Replacement windows are period appropriate and offer low maintenance. Additional energy efficiency improvements include - close cell foam insulation in attic and new HVAC units. Freshly painted exterior, new gutters and landscaping provide low maintenance experience perfect for someone who wants to enjoy the city lifestyle, in a park-like setting, without having to worry about home updates and yard maintenance. This well appointed home fronts Swan Lake, and is within easy walking distance to Maymont park, and easy access to Carytown, Scott's Addition and the Downtown Expressway.