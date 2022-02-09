3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $809,000

Sophisticated, classic Fan home updated with modern comfort. 1907 Fan District National Historic Registry. Opportunity to own a piece of American architectural history with timeless elegance steps from the heart of Richmond’s Fan district. Home includes original hardware and front stained-glass and wood sash windows, new thermal windows elsewhere. Beautiful entrance foyer, custom moldings, and 6 fireplaces with original custom mantles throughout home. Formal living and dining rooms with gas fireplaces and pocket doors. Family room opens to like-new designer kitchen with custom cabinets and granite tops. Front and rear staircases. All three bedrooms have fireplaces, gas logs in master & radiant floor heat in luxury master bath with exposed brick, top shelf faucets, & custom cabinetry. Walk In master closet upstairs with new laundry on main level. Two zone heat pump and central air with backup gas heat. Great rear garden with private screened-in porch, patio hot tub, and off street parking wired for EV charging. New downstairs hvac air handler, and less than one year old refrigerator, new commercial washer / dryer w steam, and patio hot tub (with color led waterfall) new in 2020.