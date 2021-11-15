3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $699,900

AMAZING WATERFRONT CUSTOM BUILT 2019 LAKE HOUSE & STILL SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME! COME CHECK IT OUT IN BEAUTIFUL LAKE CAROLINE ! 2 STORY MODERN HOME WITH UNFINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT. WINDOWS WINDOWS & DOORS EVERYWHERE TO CAPTURE THOSE LAKESIDE VIEWS - U SHAPE BOAT DOCK TOO - BUY NOW TO ENJOY THIS TRULY "MOVE IN READY " HOME. SO MANY BEAUTIFUL FEATURES TO LIST AS CUSTOM INTERIOR DOORS, TWO TONE GRAY CABINETS, KITCHEN ISLAND. WAIT TIL YOU SEE THE SITTING AREA OFF THE PRIMARY BEDROOM & THE VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM THERE ARE AMAZING TOO. HUGE DECK OFF THE LIVING/DINING AREA, BASEMENT IS HEATED & COOLED & FRAMED OUT, ROUGH IN PLUMBING FOR 3RD FULL BATH. LARGE SLIDING DOORS FROM MAIN FLOOR & BASEMENT. THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE OWNER HOME IS LOCATED ON THE MAIN BODY OF BEAUTIFUL LAKE CAROLINE OFFERING: WATER SKI, JET SKI, WAKEBOARD, PONTOONING, FISHING & WEEKLY FISHING TOURNAMENTS, 2 SANDY BEACHES, PLAYGROUNDS, TENNIS, BASKETBALL, POOL & CLUBHOUSE. LOCATED JUST OFF I-95 BETWEEN ASHLAND & FREDERICKSBURG PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS AROUND. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, PENDLETON GOLF, SASSAFRAS WINERY, KINGS DOMINION, LEGACY SPORTS PARK, MEADOW EVENT, DOMINION RACEWAY, YMCA , LIBRARY ! COME SEE SOON! \