3 Bedroom Home in Sandston - $149,950

A great opportunity awaits at 370 Hanover Rd! Just in need of a little TLC! This home is located on 3.5 acres. The home offers over 1000 sq ft with a first-floor bedroom, living room with brick fireplace, kitchen, and all with hardwood floors. The 2nd level offers 2 additional bedrooms. The property is completely fenced and is centrally located! 2-minute drive to I295, 10 minutes to downtown Richmond and close to shopping, restaurants, and the Richmond International Airport.