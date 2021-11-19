 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in South Chesterfield - $149,000

3 Bedroom Home in South Chesterfield - $149,000

3 Bedroom Home in South Chesterfield - $149,000

This home is just full of potential. This is a great investment opportunity. Come check out this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom brick home that is within walking distance of Virginia State University. The home needs TLC; new heat pump was installed a few years ago. Home is strictly sold in as is condition.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News