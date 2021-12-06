 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $494,990

3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $494,990

3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $494,990

The ranch-style Daniel plan boasts a quiet study, an expansive family room and a well-appointed kitchen with a walk-in pantry, center island and optional gourmet features.. The relaxing master suite offers an immense walk-in closet and optional deluxe bath, and is separated from two additional bedrooms for privacy. A finished rec room is also included. Personalize this plan with an extra bedroom, a fully finished basement and more!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News