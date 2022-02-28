The ranch-style Daniel plan boasts a quiet study, an expansive family room and a well-appointed kitchen with a walk-in pantry, center island and optional gourmet features.. The relaxing master suite offers an immense walk-in closet and optional deluxe bath, and is separated from two additional bedrooms for privacy. A finished rec room is also included. Personalize this plan with an extra bedroom, a fully finished basement and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $511,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia Tech's enrollment has grown 25% in the past decade. But Radford and Longwood have dropped more than 20%.
It’s Facebook official: Mayor Levar Stoney, 40, is engaged to Brandy Washington.
Henrico County-based Acorn Sign Graphics Inc., makers of custom architectural signs that has landed twice on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’…
Richmond School Board calls for removal of two senior cabinet positions in RPS central office as budget deadline looms
With a deadline looming for the Richmond School Board to pass an annual budget for next year, the governing body sent an ultimatum to Superint…
Even with the option to return, Clark feels a sense of urgency to get this year’s UVA team to the tournament.
In a 4-minute, 41-second floor speech on Jan. 26, Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, apparently got Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s attention with four w…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new education department has scrapped dozens of resources for schools aimed at promoting diversity and equity, calling t…
The message to school leaders was simple: “Restrictive” masking policies — like mandates requiring all students to wear face coverings — have …
Virginia Tech football coaches meet with Richmond area high school coaches, vow to 'invest in Virginia.'
"When Virginia Tech is good, it's because we're playing with your players," Price told a conference room filled with Richmond area high school football coaches Friday night.