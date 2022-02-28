3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $531,990

The Cumberland single-family home features so much space and style.. A cozy covered entry says 'welcome home' to all who enter. Through the foyer, the spacious great room is waiting to host the next family game night or gathering. The floor plan flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen, dining area and covered rear porch. When peace and quiet beckon, 3 bedrooms are steps away. The luxurious, main-level owner's suite features 2 walk-in closets and access to the rear porch. Add an optional full bonus suite upstairs or a finished basement below for more living space. You'll love The Cumberland. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.