3 Bedroom Home in Sussex - $117,000

Make this beautifully upgraded home in Waverly yours. Rural living in the town close to shops and dining. Easy access to Interstates for commutes. Quiet and peaceful community with plenty of fenced in yard space perfect for entertaining friends and family. 3 bedrooms with gray laminate wood flooring, freshly painted walls and new roof.

