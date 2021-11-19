 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sussex - $44,999

The house have fire damage to the right side roof and insides, the roof needs to be replaced, some of the siding and flooring. You may go and do your own assessment of it. It Has a very nice level lot mostly cleared and open with trees in the back and out line areas.

