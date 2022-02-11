 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sussex - $76,000

Well kept 1680 square foot modular with an unbelievable asking price. It features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, an oversized garden tub, and a bonus room that could be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Over 3 acres of land offers privacy plus convenience to Ft. Lee, Southpark Mall, local shopping, and much more.

