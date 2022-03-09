3 Bedroom Home in Tappahannock - $460,000

Berry Hill, previously known as Holly Wood, circa 1820, was most likely built by James Roy Micou, Clerk of the Essex County Court for over 50 years. This lovely manor house features a five course American Bond brick pattern, which was common in Essex County & throughout Tidewater, Virginia. The meandering driveway, which winds through the property, builds anticipation as one approaches the house itself. Sited on a high hill, with a side hall plan, the house is surrounded by an established lawn and flanked by ancient towering trees, perennial gardens, towering Magnolias and a circular driveway. The strong exterior chimneys are particularly striking! The English Basement, First and Second Floors are the main living areas with a fourth-floor attic above. Convenient to area hospitals, restaurants, shopping, marinas, Rappahannock River, Piscataway Creek, U.S. 17 & Rt. 360. Acreage is ideal. Original heart pine floors, doors, exterior transoms, mantels and handsome fireplaces. Easy commute to Richmond, Fredericksburg, D.C. & Williamsburg. Regional Airport nearby. Here is your opportunity to purchase this fabulous Historic Country Estate - Live your best life at Berry Hill!