3 Bedroom Home in Tappahannock - $650,000

Welcome to the Old Customs House, circa 1750, with 19th century additions, located in the Tappahannock Historic District. This amazing historic property has served as a private home, as a Tavern and also a "Customs House" for the purpose of recording and collecting "customs" when the main source of commerce and trade was the Rappahannock River. This historic treasure features standing seam metal roofs, a three bay front, high ceilings, original mantels, moldings, original door hardware, multiple fireplaces with interior chimneys, original heart pine floors, fabulous staircases, original HL Hinges and other hardware, flemish bond brickwork with water table, two stories over a multi-level walk-out basement, nine-over-nine sash windows with much original glass and a west side two story entrance porch with breathtaking views of the Rappahannock River. Spacious Kitchen with fireplace, 2 full and 1 half bath offers many possibilities for downtown living. This property is also offered with our without furnishings. Located in the highly desirable downtown Tappahannock Historic District neighborhood, this property is an easy walk to the water and all that downtown has to offer.