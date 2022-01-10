The Bramante 2 Story home has it all.. Enter through the foyer or garage and head past the large flex room to the gourmet kitchen with oversized island. The adjoining dinette and family room are ideal gathering spaces, and a covered porch brings the outdoors in. The luxurious first-floor owner's suite features a tray ceiling for added elegance, along with a double bowl vanity and walk-in closet. An extra bedroom completes the first floor. Upstairs, another bedroom and loft offer a perfect guest suite. Finish the lower level for even more living space. The Bramante 2 Story is a sight to behold. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
3 Bedroom Home in Toano - $439,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Will it be the Commanders? Or is it a trick designed to lead fans in the wrong direction?
The weather pattern for the next couple of weeks is more typical of Virginia for the middle of January, with a brief shot of cold air for a co…
The first half of 2021 couldn’t have gone much better for Nicci Carr, the actor and former Richmonder who found sudden acclaim as one of the s…
After chaos on Interstate 95, Northam says he is 'sick and tired' of criticism on government response
Amid criticism that the state botched preparations and response to a 50-mile backup on Interstate 95, Virginia’s main traffic artery, Gov. Ral…
Dr. Danny Avula, who oversaw Virginia's effort to vaccinate nearly 6 million people against COVID-19, will return to his previous position.
Massad House hotel in downtown Richmond has closed after 60 years, but the building's new owners plan to renovate and reopen the hotel
The Massad House hotel, a fixture in downtown Richmond for about 60 years, has closed.
Virginia State Police have responded to at least 867 crashes and 846 disabled vehicles across the state since the start of the new year’s firs…
Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, who has led the state’s health agency throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, will step down from th…
As schools reopen with omicron surging, hundreds of Richmond-area teachers absent; Chesterfield parents disappointed in lack of plans
While Monday’s snowstorm gave Richmond-area students extra days off after winter break, behind the scenes public school districts were scrambl…
Youngkin names Trump's EPA chief to lead natural resources, sparking outrage from Dems, environmental groups
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday named Andrew Wheeler, who rolled back environmental safeguards as head of the Environmental Protection …