The Hudson single-family home fits the way you live.. Flex space can be used as a playroom, a library and more. Gather in the spacious family room, which flows into the dining room and gourmet kitchen, separated by a convenient breakfast bar. Off the 2-car garage, a family entry controls clutter, while a quiet study is tucked away. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms offer abundant closet space and a full bath provides privacy. Your luxurious owner's bath will stun with its double bowl vanity and huge walk-in closet. Finish the basement level for extra living space. Come home to The Hudson. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
3 Bedroom Home in Toano - $449,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Labor Law: Labor Department sues Georgia employer who paid fired employee in 91,500 oil-covered pennies
Employers must pay their workers final wages due following termination of employment, regardless of the reason for leaving.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin backed off his pledge to try to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative through “executive action,” sa…
Youngkin announces more school safety guidance Friday as 3 Richmond-area school districts are among those defying his mask order
In the past week, school leaders in Richmond, and Henrico and Chesterfield counties decided to uphold their mask mandates for students despite…
Dozens of Richmond teachers plan to call in sick Monday as School Board shifts meeting about masking policy to Sunday
A group of Richmond Public Schools teachers are planning to call in sick Monday in response to the Omicron surge of COVID-19, according to a p…
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
A group of Chesapeake parents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tuesday, arguing that an executive order that scrapped the statewide…
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' opened with a piece on Gov. Glenn Youngkin and critical race theory
Late night funnyman Stephen Colbert opened his show on Monday with a piece on Virginia's new Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Partisan debate unfolded Tuesday in the state Senate over Attorney General Jason Miyares’ firing of 30 staffers in the office after a Democrat…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday named Angela Sailor, a policy expert at The Heritage Foundation who has criticized school lessons on systemic…
Get set. It's going to feel like winter again.