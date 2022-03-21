The Bramante 2 Story home has it all.. Enter through the foyer or garage and head past the large flex room to the gourmet kitchen with oversized island. The adjoining dinette and family room are ideal gathering spaces, and a covered porch brings the outdoors in. The luxurious first-floor owner's suite features a tray ceiling for added elegance, along with a double bowl vanity and walk-in closet. An extra bedroom completes the first floor. Upstairs, another bedroom and loft offer a perfect guest suite. Finish the lower level for even more living space. The Bramante 2 Story is a sight to behold. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
3 Bedroom Home in Toano - $482,990
