 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Toano - $509,990

3 Bedroom Home in Toano - $509,990

The Hudson single-family home fits the way you live.. Flex space can be used as a playroom, a library and more. Gather in the spacious family room, which flows into the dining room and gourmet kitchen, separated by a convenient breakfast bar. Off the 2-car garage, a family entry controls clutter, while a quiet study is tucked away. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms offer abundant closet space and a full bath provides privacy. Your luxurious owner's bath will stun with its double bowl vanity and huge walk-in closet. Finish the basement level for extra living space. Come home to The Hudson. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

The University of Virginia’s Student Council is calling for the resignation of Bert Ellis, an outspoken UVa alumnus and recently appointed member of the Board of Visitors who is a vocal critic of the school’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News