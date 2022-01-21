 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Wakefield - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Wakefield - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Wakefield - $139,900

Welcome home!!! This charming ranch home situated on a quiet corner lot is perfect for first time buyers or empty nesters!! Master suite has adjacent sitting/dressing area, 2 alternate spacious bedrooms, eat in kitchen, Formal living and dining, nice great room with cozy fireplace that opens to side porch to enjoy lazy afternoons!! Private fenced rear yard with many shrubs gives a park like feel - convenient to Hampton Roads and Tri City area -

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News