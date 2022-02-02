3 Bedroom Home in Walkerton - $220,000

Price reduced! Circa 1895 home in the heart of Walkerton and originally home to members of the Walker family. All the old-world character you would expect, like 10’ ceilings, heart pine floors, transom windows, pocket doors, and more. Welcoming foyer, spacious front parlor, dining room, kitchen, utility room, and half bath downstairs. Upstairs are three bedrooms with large windows, wood floors, and a bathroom with shower. Wonderfully shaded and private backyard with several small outbuildings.The exterior has just been repainted, including the roof, and the floors have been refinished. Like most old homes, there is plenty of work to be done. The kitchen, utility room and bathrooms are functional as is, but will need renovation. Heat is provided by an oil furnace and cooling is done by window units. The home is within sight of the pristine Mattaponi River and boat landing. “Limited Business” zoning and location make this home ideal for an antique shop, bed & breakfast, professional office, etc. (Pease verify with county.)