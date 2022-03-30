3 Bedroom Home in Warfield - $425,000

You want History? This home known as Bothwick Hall built in 1734 has tons of history. This home features a majestic oak tree in the front lawn that is believed to be 86 feet tall w/ a 120-foot crown and believed to be over 500 years old planted around the year 1500 +/- 100 years. This home sits on 20+ acres with stately pines & sits off the road at the end of a long gravel drive. The home has 3 beds/2baths & still has many of the old antiques from back in that era. Solid hardwood floors , aged wallpaper throughout the home. To the left of the Main hall features a large sitting room with a fireplace and oversized windows on the opposite side of the main hall is a formal dining room & second full bath. Also features is a large climbing stairway that takes you upstairs to 2 bedrooms & a full bath. Some extra features include large rooms throughout the home, modern kitchen, mudroom/utility room, plenty of closets throughout the home, newer windows upstairs, nice center hall foyer with a chandelier, box molding. The exterior features a nice long gated entry driveway, workshop/shed with lean to & a metal carport. Owners said roof is tin but "stick on" composite put over it in 1980's.