3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $100,000

Looking for a great home without having to spend an arm and a leg! Well look no further! This beautiful and well maintained manufactured home has tons of space an upgrades! The House has a newer roof, HVAC and water heater. Livingroom, Kitchen, dining room and laundry room floors have been updated with luxury vinyl plank! Beautiful original hardwood floors in the family room! Appliances recently updated, house freshly power washed and all 3 decks freshly stained! Did I mention the 2 car carport, shed, Sunroom and the 2+ acres of land with plenty of pine timber for you to enjoy or sale! Conveniently located right off 460. Schedule your showing today!