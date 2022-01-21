3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $80,000

***THOUSANDS BELOW ASSESSED VALUE*** Brick Ranch Home on 1/2+ Acre. Paved Circular Driveway, Hardwood Floors, Gas Fireplace, Central Air, Ceiling Fans, Pull Down Attic Stairs, Backyard Deck, Workshop with Electricity. Close to Shopping & Dining. Easy Access to Rt 460. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties or representations as to the availability or accuracy of information herein. All information must be verified by the purchaser. Call William Barnes to find out more about the FHA $100. Down Payment Program. Seller will make no repairs. Sold 'as-is'. No one may alter, repair or occupy the property until after closing & funding.