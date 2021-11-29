3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $207,000

Single floor living with infinite potential. Located in Kristiansand, this 3-bedroom rancher, features a converted garage, wood burning stove and fenced backyard with patio. The finished “flex space” is approximately 2/3 of the garage with the front 1/3 left for storage. Other goodies are: HOA is voluntary, 2 detached storage sheds are included and the home is on conventional septic which means one less bill. Vision and TLC transitions this opportunity into a dream home.