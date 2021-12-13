3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $339,990

New, single family homes with space, comfort, convenience and an easy home building process in Carrington Meadows!. The Spruce single-family floorplan exemplifies the convenience of main-level living. From the foyer, a hall leads to a full bath and 2 spacious bedrooms. The heart of the home is the living area with its light-filled open-concept design. The gourmet kitchen features a large island with room for seating and cozy eating. Tucked away in a small recessed space, the luxury owner's suite features a private bath and walk-in closet. Optional unfinished basements available on select homesites loaded with potential! You’ll love the convenient Upper York County location just minutes to 199, close to Marquis Shopping, QuarterPath Crossing and endless other dining, shopping, and recreation options. Plus it's less than 10 minutes to Colonial Williamsburg! Come see all the Spruce has to offer.