Welcome home to Carrington Meadows in Upper York County!. New, single family homes with space, comfort, convenience and an easy home building process. The Aspen single-family home has it all. Enter the huge great room and immediately feel at home. The first floor's open concept means you are never far from the action. With a cozy kitchen that features an optional island and a powder room for convenience. The entry off the garage provides a convenient spot for coats, so clutter is never an issue. Upstairs all 3 bedrooms are large and boast ample closets. A hall bath and laundry room provide total comfort. The owner's suite is the star of the home, with an en-suite bath and huge walk-in closet. Select homesites also offer optional unfinished basements loaded with potential! You'll love the onsite playground and the convenient location just minutes to 199, close to Marquis Shopping, QuarterPath Crossing and endless other dining, shopping, and recreation options. Plus it's less than 10 minutes to Colonial Williamsburg! *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $348,990
