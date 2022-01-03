This two-story home features a formal dining room off the foyer, just opposite a home office/bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room off the garage.. In the main living area, a large kitchen overlooks the Great Room with access to a covered patio and the private owner's suite, complete with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Upstairs is a loft, second owner's suite, full bathroom and unfinished storage room.
3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $402,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
There is a huge potential for this system to overperform and give a couple of additional inches of snow or go belly-up and give mostly rain and sleet. But there is no question Monday morning will be cold and wet.
WATCH NOW: In Richmond's largest Latino neighborhood, people live among mold, mice, roaches. The landlord says tenants are to blame.
-
- 11 min to read
Until Delia Lopez Figueroa patched an uncovered vent with duct tape, cockroaches rained down on the bed where she changes her infant’s diaper.
-
- 5 min to read
Its contents were in surprisingly good condition. But the photo of Abraham Lincoln wasn't a rare find.
As the omicron variant continues to spread across Virginia, bringing a surge in coronavirus cases, some Richmond restaurants and bars are canc…
School and business closings for Monday, Jan. 3: Richmond-area schools closing due to threat of snow
A look at area schools and businesses that are closing or delaying their opening Monday due to forecasted snow.
A shooting Tuesday afternoon in western Henrico resulted in the death of Anthony Sweat, the brother of Washington Football Team pass rusher Mo…
Va. Supreme Court approves congressional map that moves western Chesterfield, western Henrico into Wittman's 1st
The Virginia Supreme Court on Tuesday finalized the state’s new redistricting maps, bending to criticism that congressional representation for…
The city of Richmond and state officials are planning to give Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virgini…
The price of normalcy: Thomas Dale football's Kaziyen Jones lost 55 pounds and was on a ventilator after contracting COVID
-
- 7 min to read
When asked if, in hindsight, she'd still allow her son to go to in-person classes and play football despite everything he went through, she said she would.
Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Earle-Sears announced that former legislative aide Julianne Condrey will be her chief of staff.