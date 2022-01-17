 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $405,990

This two-story home features a formal dining room off the foyer, just opposite a home office/bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room off the garage.. In the main living area, a large kitchen overlooks the Great Room with access to a covered patio and the private owner's suite, complete with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Upstairs is a loft, second owner's suite, full bathroom and unfinished storage room.

