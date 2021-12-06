 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $436,990

3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $436,990

3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $436,990

The foyer of this single-story home reveals a home office/optional bedroom, and just opposite is a hallway that leads to a convenient bedroom, bathroom and laundry room.. The spacious open floorplan features an island kitchen overlooking a Great Room, dining area and rear covered porch. Nestled at the end of the home is the owner's suite with two closets, including one walk-in closet, and a private bathroom.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News