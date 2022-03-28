 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $454,990

The foyer of this new single-story home opens out to two secondary bedrooms and a convenient bathroom and laundry room.. The spacious open floorplan features an island kitchen overlooking a Great Room, dining room and rear covered porch. Nestled at the end of the home is the owner's suite with two closets, including one walk-in closet, and a private bathroom.

