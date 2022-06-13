 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $466,990

A spacious new home with an optional finished lower-level den and recreation room on select homesites.. An open layout highlights the main living spaces that flow to the deck for easy gathering. Near the foyer, two secondary bedrooms offer flexible space for overnight guests or a hobby room. The owner’s suite boasts two walk-in closets, situated in a corner of the home for privacy.

