 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $469,990

3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $469,990

Tucked off the foyer of this single-level home is a secondary bedroom, home office/optional bedroom and convenient bathroom nestled between.. The main living area of the home includes the open-concept dining room, Great Room and kitchen with access to the rear covered porch. The owner's suite is located in a back corner, offering privacy along with two walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News