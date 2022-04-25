 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $487,990

3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $487,990

This single-level home features a spacious open-concept design where the Great Room, kitchen and dining room conveniently flow into one another with ease.. A rear porch offers desirable indoor-outdoor living, accessed through the Great Room. A home office and three bedrooms total offer ample space and flexibility.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News