This single-level home features a spacious open-concept design where the Great Room, kitchen and dining room conveniently flow into one another with ease.. A rear porch offers desirable indoor-outdoor living, accessed through the Great Room. A home office and three bedrooms total offer ample space and flexibility.
3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $492,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mechanicsville football has suspended all practices and postponed all games until further notice amid an investigation into hazing within the program.
Matt Pinsker was sentenced Friday to 12 months in jail for sexually assaulting a VCU intern in his office last year.
High school football Week 1: Player of the week poll, game summaries and scores from around the state
Players from Henrico, Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, Trinity Episcopal and Varina are in the running for the first player of the week award.
The Times-Dispatch's annual team-by-team look at the upcoming high school football season is here.
Chesterfield police on Wednesday released the name of a person killed in a crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Tuesday.
The $2.5 million malicious prosecution and defamation lawsuit against Richmond-based Sugar Shack founder and CEO Ian Kelley is set to go to tr…
State Police are investigating reports that the drivers killed in the wreck might have been racing with two other vehicles.
Scott Brown founded the Pixel Factory Data Center to manage massive digital photo libraries. Now, it’s poised to be integral to the future of …
Superintendent Jason Kamras said such a "tectonic" change would cause upheaval for the city's public schools as students prepare to head back to class next week.