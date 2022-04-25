 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $497,990

3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $497,990

A charming home with an open space among the kitchen, dining room and Great Room on the main floor that accesses a spacious porch.. Surrounding the layout are three bedrooms, including a luxe owner’s suite with a private bathroom. Downstairs is an unfinished basement perfect for additional storage or as an entertainment area.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News