A charming home with an open space among the kitchen, dining room and Great Room on the main floor that accesses a spacious porch.. Surrounding the layout are three bedrooms, including a luxe owner’s suite with a private bathroom. Downstairs is an unfinished basement perfect for additional storage or as an entertainment area.
3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $497,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We want to make it so that everybody has an equal shot.”
Williams: First, Montpelier reversed its power-sharing promise with descendants of the enslaved. Now, it's retreating from its history of enslavement.
Montpelier, the estate of James Madison, has gone from being the toast of the museum world to being, well, just plain toast.
Kortney T. Kelley, 44, illegally obtained more than $1.1 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, authorities said.
A Chesterfield County school bus plunged down a ravine and overturned in the 7800 block of Hull Street Road after being struck by a pickup tru…
Trooper rescues baby after mother leads police on high-speed pursuit that ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
A Virginia State Police trooper rescued an infant inside a burning SUV that crashed late Sunday on U.S. 60 in Powhatan County after the child’…
As word circulated Tuesday evening of a record $40 million bequest to the Virginia Athletics Foundation, VAF executive director Dirk Katstra e…
Major League Baseball on Thursday announced suspensions and fines in response to Saturday night’s altercation at The Diamond, where the Richmo…
Former defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton looks back on his time with Hokies, ahead to an NFL future
Not currently coaching, Justin Hamilton now enjoys the kind of downtime the 24-7 nature of college football can’t afford. So one day this spri…
The Virginia Department of Education provided more information to the Richmond Times-Dispatch in response to a Freedom of Information Act requ…
The second of two escaped patients from Eastern State Hospital is in police custody, but now Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration have t…