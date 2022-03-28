An impressive home with an open layout among the Great Room, dining room and kitchen with access to a porch for indoor-outdoor living.. Nearby, the owner’s suite is tucked toward the back for increased privacy, while two additional bedrooms are situated near the entrance. Downstairs is an unfinished basement perfect for storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $499,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
LOS ANGELES — The percentage of omicron subvariant BA.2 cases is rising in Los Angeles County, a trend seen elsewhere nationwide as officials …
Starting this spring, you can walk up and rent a pontoon boat at The Lilly Pad in Henrico, no boating license required.
The Virginia State Police on Sunday ensured that an anti-venom treatment was rushed to VCU Health to use on a man who was bitten by his own pe…
After knocking down the competition on the field, former Virginia Tech linebacker Daniel Marshall Griffith blew the competition away on his “A…
A Midlothian woman who had drunk multiple cocktails and hard seltzers and was distracted by her cellphone when she crashed last year into a yo…
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
TSA officers at Richmond International Airport and airlines across Virginia, have reported an increase of prohibited items to come through pre-flight checkpoints, according to Federal Security Director Robin "Chuck" Burke.
A political consulting firm tells clients it will help them navigate the new Republican-controlled executive branch of Virginia’s government. …
Audacy, which runs The Team 980 and 106.7 The Fan in DC, as well as Richmond's 910 The Fan, will not carry Commanders games.
“They better take a step in terms of commitment and their strength and ability. If they don’t want to, they shouldn’t be here. Don’t want ’em. But I believe they will.”