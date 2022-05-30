 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $543,990

3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $543,990

A sophisticated single-story design includes a flowing layout that’s shared by the kitchen, dining and Great Rooms, complete with a fireplace and optional rear porch.. Two secondary bedrooms offer privacy and flexibility tucked behind the kitchen while the owner’s suite is ideally situated in a back corner location.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News