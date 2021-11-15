3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $959,900

Beautiful new construction by Black Tip Associates. The Katherine model is a great open floor plan with high ceilings, 3 bed 2.5 bath with lots of crown moulding. Easy living plan great for entertaining. There is another 2000+ square feet of space upstairs that is unfinished as walk in storage or could be finished off to expand the home to over 4000 sq/ft. Voted the Number One master-planned community in America, Ford’s Colony unquestionably sets the standards for relaxed and gracious living in Williamsburg. With a superior choice of home styles and neighborhoods, 24- hour security, a delightful range of amenities, endless opportunities to engage with others around you or enjoy privacy as you desire, and the assurance of our philosophy of excellence, Ford’s Colony Williamsburg offers a lifestyle you will truly love.