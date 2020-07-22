3 ways to stay on a recruiter's radar post-application

So you've applied for your dream job — congratulations! Now comes the hard part: waiting.
Fortunately, there's plenty you can do while hoping for a response. In fact, with the average recruiter only looking over each resume for six seconds and 37 percent of recruiters citing a lack of follow-up as a reason to reject a candidate, what you do with your wait could make or break your chances.
Here are three ways to stay on a recruiter's radar after you've applied:
Keep an eye on the company
Continuing to follow what the company is doing, even after you've perhaps begun researching and applying for other jobs, will help you in many ways. For one, you will gain even more insight to the company's work and culture, allowing you to constantly evaluate if your desired position would be a good fit for you.
You'll also stay up-to-date on the latest company events, or any new services they may be offering. Try to imagine these findings through the lens of already working for the company. Do you have prior experience hosting a similar event? Did a previous job train you in administering their latest services? If you find yourself clicking more and more with the company, let them know! Recruiters would love to hear you excited about what they are doing, and where you see yourself fitting in down the line.
Send a thank-you note
With today’s higher unemployment rate, there are more job applicants for any given position. To help yourself stand out in this pile and to appreciate the recruiter for the work they're doing, think about sending a thank-you note. Although it may feel unimportant at first, this small gesture can really emphasize your interest and commitment to the company, all while helping you to shine among the rest.
Stay in touch
It can be nerve-wracking to even send in an application, so we can understand if you're hesitant to keep in touch with recruiters. However, if you want your application to reach its full potential, this continued communication is essential.
Staying in contact can come in many forms. If you're browsing the Internet and find a news article that feels relevant to the company or a prior conversation with a recruiter, share it! This will show that they are still on your mind, and it will keep you fresh in theirs.
If you're feeling especially social, invite an employee or recruiter out for coffee! This has a dual benefit: you'll learn more about your potential workplace, and you'll form a stronger connection with a person who can help get you there.
Job hunting is exhausting, but a commitment to thoroughly connect with each opportunity can help things speed up. Before you know it, they'll be the ones reaching back out to you!
