4/10 Nation Briefs

Examiner gives views on Floyd’s death
MINNEAPOLIS — The chief medical examiner who ruled George Floyd’s death a homicide testified Friday that the way police held him down and compressed his neck “was just more than Mr. Floyd could take,” given the condition of his heart.
Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County medical examiner, took the stand at the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin . Baker said that Floyd had severe underlying heart disease and an enlarged heart that needed more oxygen than normal to function, as well as narrowing of two heart arteries.
Other medical experts, including a leading lung specialist, have gone further, testifying that Floyd died of asphyxia — or insufficient oxygen — because his breathing was constricted as he lay on his stomach with his hands cuffed behind his back, his face jammed against the ground and Chauvin’s knee on his neck. Baker has not ruled asphyxiation as a cause of Floyd’s death.
Stolen monument found in New Orleans
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Authorities have recovered a Confederate monument that had been stolen in Alabama and was the subject of a ransom note threatening to convert it into a toilet, New Orleans police confirmed Friday. Police said the monument was “seemingly undamaged” and will be given back to its owners.
On March 20, a representative of the United Daughters of the Confederacy reported to police that the “Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair” had gone missing from a Selma, Ala., cemetery. Someone sent an email signed “White Lies Matter” to news outlets Monday claiming responsibility and saying the chair would be returned only if the United Daughters of the Confederacy agreed to display a banner at their Richmond headquarters bearing a quote from a Black Liberation Army activist.
New Orleans police say Stanley Warnick and Kathryn Diionno were arrested for having stolen property in their possession and authorities are searching for a man named Stanley Pate.
CDC director names racism a health threat
WASHINGTON — Racism is a public health threat that “affects the health of our entire nation,” the director of America’s top public health agency said Friday.
In a statement, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky vowed to invest more in minority communities, though she did not lay out specifics. Racism “directly affects the well-being of millions of Americans. As a result, it affects the health of our entire nation,” she said.
Local and state authorities have also increasingly labeled racism a public health emergency, spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which disproportionately impacted communities of color. According to a Washington Post report, Black Americans were 37% more likely to die of COVID-19 than Whites, after controlling for age, sex and mortality rates over time. Asians were 53% more likely to die; Native Americans and Alaskan Natives were 26% more likely to die; and Hispanics were 16% more likely to die.