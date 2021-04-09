4/10 Nation Briefs

On March 20, a representative of the United Daughters of the Confederacy reported to police that the “Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair” had gone missing from a Selma, Ala., cemetery. Someone sent an email signed “White Lies Matter” to news outlets Monday claiming responsibility and saying the chair would be returned only if the United Daughters of the Confederacy agreed to display a banner at their Richmond headquarters bearing a quote from a Black Liberation Army activist.

New Orleans police say Stanley Warnick and Kathryn Diionno were arrested for having stolen property in their possession and authorities are searching for a man named Stanley Pate.

CDC director names racism a health threat

WASHINGTON — Racism is a public health threat that “affects the health of our entire nation,” the director of America’s top public health agency said Friday.

In a statement, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky vowed to invest more in minority communities, though she did not lay out specifics. Racism “directly affects the well-being of millions of Americans. As a result, it affects the health of our entire nation,” she said.